CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No U.Md.-Michigan football game on Saturday | CDC warns against holiday travel | Dr. Fauci's advice | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Vrankic carries Santa Clara…

Vrankic carries Santa Clara past Nicholls St. 73-57

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 9:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Josip Vrankic had 28 points and 15 rebounds as Santa Clara defeated Nicholls State 73-57 on Saturday.

Keshawn Justice had 14 points for Santa Clara (3-0). Jaden Bediako added 10 rebounds. Christian Carlyle had eight rebounds.

Jaylen Fornes had 14 points for the Colonels (2-1). Ryghe Lyons added 13 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Najee Garvin had 11 rebounds.

Ty Gordon, whose 20 points per game coming into the matchup led the Colonels, scored only 9 points (3 of 10).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

In ongoing effort to fill cyber vacancies, FBI turns to creative recruitment solutions

With judge's recent decision, employees can pursue long fight for 2018 shutdown pay

DoD preparing to roll out vaccine, prioritizing what service members will get shots first

GSA handbook gives agencies steps to make ‘leap’ to unattended bots

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up