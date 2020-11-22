THANKSGIVING NEWS: Avoid this mistake | DC sees testing surge | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
Home » College Basketball » VMI opens campaign against…

VMI opens campaign against St. Andrews Presbyterian

The Associated Press

November 22, 2020, 6:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

St. Andrews Presbyterian vs. VMI (0-0)

Cameron Hall, Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The VMI Keydets will be taking on the Knights of Division II St. Andrews Presbyterian. VMI went 9-24 last year and finished ninth in the SoCon.

DID YOU KNOW: VMI went 2-8 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Keydets offense scored 69.6 points per contest in those 10 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Air Force nearly ready to begin rolling out its 'internet of military things'

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

Rettig says pandemic gave IRS ‘momentum’ to overhaul taxpayer services

VA employees owed reinstatement, back pay over accountability act implementation, FLRA agrees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up