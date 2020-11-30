CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
VMI goes up against Longwood

The Associated Press

November 30, 2020, 3:45 PM

Longwood (0-1) vs. VMI (1-1)

Cameron Hall, Lexington, Virginia; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood and VMI look to bounce back from losses.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: .MIGHTY MUNOZ: Juan Munoz has connected on 40 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Longwood went 3-8 against non-conference programs last season. In those 11 games, the Lancers gave up 71.8 points per game while scoring 67.2 per contest. VMI went 2-8 in non-conference play, averaging 69.6 points and giving up 72.8 per game in the process.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

