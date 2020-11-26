HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Home » College Basketball » VCU, WVU meet in…

VCU, WVU meet in Sioux Falls

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

West Virginia (1-0) vs. VCU (1-0)

, Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia and VCU will go at it in a postseason game in Sioux Falls. VCU earned an 85-69 win over Utah State in its most recent game, while West Virginia got a 79-71 win against South Dakota State in its last outing.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. West Virginia went 12-1 against teams outside its conference, while VCU went 10-3 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

State Dept gives thanks to Foreign Service’s 'exceptional' volunteer workforce

Air Force ready to begin deploying portions of ABMS next year

Some enlisted soldiers can now promote before getting mandated training

Congress, employee groups ramp up pressure to block Schedule F executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up