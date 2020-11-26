VCU, WVU meet in Sioux Falls

West Virginia (1-0) vs. VCU (1-0) , Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: West…

West Virginia (1-0) vs. VCU (1-0)

, Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia and VCU will go at it in a postseason game in Sioux Falls. VCU earned an 85-69 win over Utah State in its most recent game, while West Virginia got a 79-71 win against South Dakota State in its last outing.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. West Virginia went 12-1 against teams outside its conference, while VCU went 10-3 in such games.

___

___

