Vandy welcomes Valpo in 2020-21 season opener

Valparaiso (0-0) vs. Vanderbilt (0-0) Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt opens its season by…

Valparaiso (0-0) vs. Vanderbilt (0-0)

Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt opens its season by hosting the Valparaiso Crusaders. Valparaiso went 19-16 last year and finished sixth in the MVC, while Vanderbilt ended up 11-21 and finished 14th in the SEC.

DID YOU KNOW: Valparaiso went 6-6 against non-conference schools last season. In those 12 games, the Crusaders gave up 73.7 points per game while scoring 74.5 per matchup. Vanderbilt went 8-5 in non-conference play, averaging 79.2 points and giving up 72.6 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.