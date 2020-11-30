CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Vandy, UConn meet in Legends Classic

The Associated Press

November 30, 2020, 3:30 PM

UConn (2-0) vs. Vanderbilt (1-0)

Legends Classic , Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UConn and Vanderbilt will meet in the Legends Classic. Vanderbilt earned a 77-71 win over Valparaiso in its most recent game, while UConn won 69-57 against Hartford in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: UConn’s James Bouknight, R.J. Cole and Isaiah Whaley have collectively accounted for 51 percent of all Huskies points this season.JUMPING FOR JAMES: Bouknight has connected on 27.3 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 70 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. UConn went 9-4 against programs outside its conference, while Vanderbilt went 8-5 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

