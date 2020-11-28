CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci's advice | Shorter quarantine time | Who will get vaccine first? | Changes to 'Polar Bear Plunge' | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Valpo goes for first…

Valpo goes for first win vs Trinity International (IL)

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 1:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Trinity International (IL) vs. Valparaiso (0-1)

Athletics-Recreation Center, Valparaiso, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Valparaiso Crusaders are set to battle the Trojans of NAIA member Trinity International (IL). Valparaiso lost 77-71 at Vanderbilt in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Valparaiso went 6-6 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Crusaders put up 74.5 points per matchup across those 12 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

The Air Force is filling its employment holes, looking to improve leadership

Overcoming cultural barriers remains biggest hurdle to enterprise risk management

Ranks leaves DoD to join CIA to run mega-cloud program

Big gains for Thrift Savings Plan in November

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up