Home » College Basketball » UTSA takes on UTRGV

UTSA takes on UTRGV

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 1:45 PM

UTSA (1-0) vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley (0-1)

UTRGV Fieldhouse, Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA plays Texas Rio Grande Valley in an early season matchup. UTSA blew out Texas-Permian Basin by 26 at home on Friday. Texas Rio Grande Valley lost 91-55 on the road to Texas on Wednesday.

DID YOU KNOW: UTSA went 3-7 against non-conference programs last season. In those 10 games, the Roadrunners gave up 78 points per game while scoring 72.3 per contest. Texas Rio Grande Valley went 1-9 in non-conference play, averaging 65.2 points and allowing 75.9 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

