UTEP opens season against Texas-Permian Basin

Texas-Permian Basin vs. UTEP (0-0)

Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UTEP Miners are set to battle the Falcons of NAIA school Texas-Permian Basin. UTEP went 17-15 last year and finished ninth in the CUSA.

DID YOU KNOW: UTEP went 6-4 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Miners scored 64.3 points per contest across those 10 contests.

