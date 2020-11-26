CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Now is 'vulnerable period,' Dr. Fauci tells WTOP | Potential DC vaccine doses status | Beware of COVID-19 scams | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » UTA plays NW State

UTA plays NW State

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 5:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Texas-Arlington (0-1) vs. Northwestern State (0-1)

Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas-Arlington and Northwestern State look to bounce back from losses. Texas-Arlington fell 75-68 at home to Oklahoma State in its last outing. Northwestern State lost 101-58 on the road to Texas Tech in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas-Arlington went 2-7 against non-conference programs last season. In those nine games, the Mavericks gave up 69.2 points per game while scoring 65.6 per matchup. Northwestern State went 0-6 in non-conference play, averaging 61.3 points and giving up 83.2 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden names liberal econ team as pandemic threatens workers

Congress, employee groups ramp up pressure to block Schedule F executive order

As coronavirus cases rise, DoD bases prepare to restrict travel again

Supreme Court takes up census case as other count issues loom

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up