USA Today Top 25 Preseason Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men’s basketball poll, with team’s RECORDS FROM LAST YEAR, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last season’s final poll and first-place votes received:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Baylor (12)
|26-4
|764
|4
|2. Gonzaga (10)
|31-2
|762
|2
|3. Villanova (8)
|24-7
|755
|9
|4. Virginia
|23-7
|666
|17
|5. Kansas
|28-3
|612
|1
|6. Iowa (1)
|20-11
|587
|25
|7. Wisconsin
|21-10
|579
|19
|8. Duke (1)
|25-6
|555
|8
|9. Kentucky
|31-6
|541
|7
|10. Illinois
|21-10
|523
|22
|11. Creighton
|24-7
|458
|9
|12. Michigan State
|22-9
|437
|12
|13. Texas Tech
|18-13
|420
|NR
|14. Tennessee
|17-14
|383
|NR
|15. West Virginia
|21-10
|347
|24
|16. North Carolina
|14-19
|266
|NR
|17. Arizona State
|20-11
|240
|NR
|18. Houston
|23-8
|203
|23
|18. Florida State
|26-5
|203
|5
|20. Oregon
|24-7
|193
|14
|21. UCLA
|19-12
|145
|NR
|22. Texas
|19-12
|137
|NR
|23. Rutgers
|20-11
|104
|NR
|24. Ohio State
|21-10
|102
|18
|25. Alabama
|16-15
|62
|NR
Dropped Out: No. 3 Dayton (29-2); No. 6 San Diego State (30-2); No. 11 Maryland (24-7); No. 13 Louisville (24-7); No. 15 Seton Hall (21-9); No. 16 Brigham Young (24-8); No. 20 Auburn (25-6); No. 21 Butler (22-9).
Others receiving votes: Louisville (24-7) 55; Florida (19-12) 52; Michigan (19-12) 38; LSU (21-10) 27; San Diego State (30-2) 23; Dayton (29-2) 23; Richmond (24-7) 21; Maryland (24-7) 15; Indiana (20-12) 14; Seton Hall (21-9) 12; Memphis (21-10) 12; Connecticut (19-12) 11; Stanford (20-12) 10; Oklahoma State (18-14) 9; Northern Iowa (25-6) 8; Brigham Young (24-8) 8; Syracuse (18-14) 4; Providence (19-12) 4; Purdue (16-15) 3; Arkansas (20-12) 2; Western Kentucky (20-10) 1; Stephen F. Austin (28-3) 1; Saint Mary’s (26-8) 1; Loyola-Chicago (21-11) 1; Georgia Tech (17-14) 1.
