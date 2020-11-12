CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC restaurant fined for maskless patrons | Va. teacher associations call for virtual-only learning | Latest coronavirus test results
USA Today Top 25 Preseason Poll

The Associated Press

November 12, 2020, 1:39 PM

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men’s basketball poll, with team’s RECORDS FROM LAST YEAR, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last season’s final poll and first-place votes received:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Baylor (12) 26-4 764 4
2. Gonzaga (10) 31-2 762 2
3. Villanova (8) 24-7 755 9
4. Virginia 23-7 666 17
5. Kansas 28-3 612 1
6. Iowa (1) 20-11 587 25
7. Wisconsin 21-10 579 19
8. Duke (1) 25-6 555 8
9. Kentucky 31-6 541 7
10. Illinois 21-10 523 22
11. Creighton 24-7 458 9
12. Michigan State 22-9 437 12
13. Texas Tech 18-13 420 NR
14. Tennessee 17-14 383 NR
15. West Virginia 21-10 347 24
16. North Carolina 14-19 266 NR
17. Arizona State 20-11 240 NR
18. Houston 23-8 203 23
18. Florida State 26-5 203 5
20. Oregon 24-7 193 14
21. UCLA 19-12 145 NR
22. Texas 19-12 137 NR
23. Rutgers 20-11 104 NR
24. Ohio State 21-10 102 18
25. Alabama 16-15 62 NR

Dropped Out: No. 3 Dayton (29-2); No. 6 San Diego State (30-2); No. 11 Maryland (24-7); No. 13 Louisville (24-7); No. 15 Seton Hall (21-9); No. 16 Brigham Young (24-8); No. 20 Auburn (25-6); No. 21 Butler (22-9).

Others receiving votes: Louisville (24-7) 55; Florida (19-12) 52; Michigan (19-12) 38; LSU (21-10) 27; San Diego State (30-2) 23; Dayton (29-2) 23; Richmond (24-7) 21; Maryland (24-7) 15; Indiana (20-12) 14; Seton Hall (21-9) 12; Memphis (21-10) 12; Connecticut (19-12) 11; Stanford (20-12) 10; Oklahoma State (18-14) 9; Northern Iowa (25-6) 8; Brigham Young (24-8) 8; Syracuse (18-14) 4; Providence (19-12) 4; Purdue (16-15) 3; Arkansas (20-12) 2; Western Kentucky (20-10) 1; Stephen F. Austin (28-3) 1; Saint Mary’s (26-8) 1; Loyola-Chicago (21-11) 1; Georgia Tech (17-14) 1.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

