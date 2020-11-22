UNC welcomes Charleston in 2020-21 season opener

College of Charleston (0-0) vs. North Carolina (0-0) Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST…

College of Charleston (0-0) vs. North Carolina (0-0)

Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina begins the season by hosting the College of Charleston Cougars. College of Charleston went 17-14 last year and finished fifth in the CAA, while North Carolina ended up 14-19 and finished 14th in the ACC.

DID YOU KNOW: College of Charleston went 5-6 against non-conference teams last season. In those 11 games, the Cougars gave up 68.9 points per game while scoring 68.1 per matchup. North Carolina went 7-4 in non-conference play, averaging 71.5 points and giving up 69.5 per game in the process.

