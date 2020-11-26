CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Now is 'vulnerable period,' Dr. Fauci tells WTOP | Potential DC vaccine doses status | Beware of COVID-19 scams | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » UNC-Asheville faces WCU

UNC-Asheville faces WCU

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 5:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Western Carolina (1-0) vs. UNC-Asheville (0-0)

Kimmel Arena, Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina pays visit to UNC-Asheville in an early season matchup. Western Carolina easily beat UNC Wilmington by 22 on Wednesday. UNC-Asheville went 15-16 last year and finished fifth in the Big South.

LAST MEETING: Western Carolina snuck away with a 78-77 win over UNC-Asheville when these two teams met last season.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Carolina went 6-3 against non-conference schools last season. In those nine games, the Catamounts gave up 75.3 points per game while scoring 77.9 per matchup. UNC-Asheville went 4-5 in non-conference play, averaging 79 points and giving up 79 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden names liberal econ team as pandemic threatens workers

Congress, employee groups ramp up pressure to block Schedule F executive order

As coronavirus cases rise, DoD bases prepare to restrict travel again

Supreme Court takes up census case as other count issues loom

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up