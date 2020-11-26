UNC-Asheville faces UNCW

UNC Wilmington (0-1) vs. UNC-Asheville (0-0) Kimmel Arena, Asheville, North Carolina; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC-Asheville plays host…

UNC Wilmington (0-1) vs. UNC-Asheville (0-0)

Kimmel Arena, Asheville, North Carolina; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC-Asheville plays host to UNC Wilmington in an early season matchup. UNC Wilmington fell 98-76 to Western Carolina on Wednesday. UNC-Asheville went 15-16 last year and finished fifth in the Big South.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC Wilmington went 2-8 against non-conference programs last season. In those 10 games, the Seahawks gave up 73.9 points per game while scoring 61 per contest. UNC-Asheville went 4-5 in non-conference play, averaging 79 points and giving up 79 per game in the process.

