HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Small Business Saturday | Amazon workers striking worldwide | DC-area shoppers on Black Friday | Virus changes Black Friday this year
Home » College Basketball » UC Davis plays host…

UC Davis plays host to Idaho State

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 11:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Idaho State (0-2) vs. UC Davis (0-2)

Leavey Center, Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State and UC Davis look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of losses this past Friday. UC Davis lost 66-63 at Santa Clara, while Idaho State fell 70-51 to Nicholls State.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The electric Ezra Manjon is putting up 23 points and 4.5 assists to lead the charge for the Aggies. Damion Squire is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 14 points per game. The Bengals are led by Tarik Cool, who is averaging 8.5 points.TERRIFIC TARIK: Cool has connected on 33.3 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Davis attempts more free throws per game than any other Big West team. The Aggies have averaged 28.5 free throws per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

State Dept gives thanks to Foreign Service’s 'exceptional' volunteer workforce

Congress, employee groups ramp up pressure to block Schedule F executive order

As coronavirus cases rise, DoD bases prepare to restrict travel again

Some enlisted soldiers can now promote before getting mandated training

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up