CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Nurses wanted | DCPS expands testing | Santa at a distance | Dr. Fauci's advice | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Tulane holds on for…

Tulane holds on for 68-66 win over Lipscomb

The Associated Press

November 29, 2020, 6:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Forbes and Jordan Walker each scored 16 points and Tulane held off Lipscomb for a 68-66 win on Sunday.

Walker made two free throws with 37 seconds left for a 68-61 lead.

R.J. McGee added 12 points and seven rebounds and Sion James had 11 points for Tulane (2-0).

Romeao Ferguson had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Bisons (1-1). Greg Jones added 18 points and Ahsan Asadullah had 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

TSP bounces back in big way for November

DoD looks at blockchain to track vaccine distribution under Operation Warp Speed

Pentagon ready to name first 15 'pathfinder' contracts for CMMC

With judge's new decision, attorneys can begin lengthy pursuit of shutdown pay

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up