Home » College Basketball » Troy squares up against UNCW

Troy squares up against UNCW

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 11:00 AM

Troy (1-0) vs. UNC Wilmington (1-1)

Kimmel Arena, Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy and UNC Wilmington both look to put winning streaks together . Troy won 66-64 over Western Carolina in its last outing. UNC Wilmington is coming off a 76-68 win at UNC-Asheville in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: .WATCH OUT FOR WOODS: Kam Woods has connected on 33.3 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 60 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Troy went 2-7 against non-conference schools last season. In those nine games, the Trojans gave up 73.3 points per game while scoring 66 per outing. UNC Wilmington went 2-8 in non-conference play, averaging 61 points and giving up 73.9 per game in the process.

