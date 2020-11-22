THANKSGIVING NEWS: Avoid this mistake | DC sees testing surge | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
Troy begins campaign against Middle Georgia State

The Associated Press

November 22, 2020, 6:15 PM

Middle Georgia State vs. Troy (0-0)

Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Troy Trojans will be taking on the Knights of NAIA program Middle Georgia State. Troy went 9-22 last year and finished 12th in the Sun Belt.

DID YOU KNOW: Troy went 2-7 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Trojans scored 66 points per contest across those nine games.

