Troy begins campaign against Middle Georgia State

Middle Georgia State vs. Troy (0-0)

Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Troy Trojans will be taking on the Knights of NAIA program Middle Georgia State. Troy went 9-22 last year and finished 12th in the Sun Belt.

DID YOU KNOW: Troy went 2-7 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Trojans scored 66 points per contest across those nine games.

