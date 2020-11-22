Towson and Rhode Island get season underway in Uncasville

Towson (0-0) vs. Rhode Island (0-0) Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Towson and Rhode…

Towson (0-0) vs. Rhode Island (0-0)

Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson and Rhode Island are getting the 2020-21 season underway. Towson went 19-13 last year and finished third in the CAA, while Rhode Island ended up 21-9 and finished third in the A10.

DID YOU KNOW: Towson went 5-6 against non-conference programs last season. In those 11 games, the Tigers gave up 68.5 points per game while scoring 67.5 per outing. Rhode Island went 8-4 in non-conference play, averaging 76.3 points and giving up 72.1 per game in the process.

