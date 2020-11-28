CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci's advice | Shorter quarantine time | Who will get vaccine first? | Changes to 'Polar Bear Plunge' | Latest test results
Townsend, Jones lead Denver to season-opening win, 82-66

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 6:19 PM

DENVER (AP) — Jase Townsend scored 24 points and Robert Jones added 23 points and eight rebounds as Denver defeated Regis 82-66 on Saturday in the Pioneers’ season opener.

Tristan Green had 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Denver. Drake Muller added eight rebounds.

Will Cranston-Lown had 16 points for the Rangers. Troy Brady added 15 points. Alex Cartwright had 10 rebounds.

