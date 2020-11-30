CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Toledo looks to extend streak vs Cleveland St.

The Associated Press

November 30, 2020, 3:45 PM

Cleveland State (0-0) vs. Toledo (1-2)

Savage Arena, Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Cleveland State. Toledo lost 76-73 on the road against Xavier on Friday. Cleveland State went 11-21 last year and finished eighth in the Horizon.

LEADING THE CHARGE: .

CREATING OFFENSE: Marreon Jackson has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Toledo field goals over the last three games. Marreon Jackson has accounted for 15 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

LAST MEETING: Toledo scored 80 and came away with a 15-point win over Cleveland St. when these two teams faced off a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Toledo limited its 12 non-conference opponents to an average of just 69.8 points per game last season. The Rockets offense put up 76.6 points per contest on their way to a 7-5 record against non-MAC competition. Cleveland State went 3-9 against non-conference schools in 2019-20.

