CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci's advice | Shorter quarantine time | Who will get vaccine first? | Changes to 'Polar Bear Plunge' | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Thompson scores 25, Wyoming…

Thompson scores 25, Wyoming wins its season opener 97-61

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 6:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Hunter Thompson had 25 points, tying his career high, as Wyoming rolled past Mississippi Valley State 97-61 on Saturday in the Cowboys’ season opener.

Thompson hit 5 of 7 3-point attempts. Marcus Williams added 20 points and eight assists for the Cowboys.

Drake Jeffries had 19 points and eight rebounds for Wyoming. Hunter Maldonado added 10 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Kam’ron Cunningham had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Delta Devils (0-3). Terry Collins added 13 points. Alex Perry had nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Trump threatens NDAA veto over social media protections

USPS regulator raises price cap for mail rates after 10-year review

In ongoing effort to fill cyber vacancies, FBI turns to creative recruitment solutions

Air Force filling its employment holes, looking to improve leadership

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up