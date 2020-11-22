The Citadel begins season against Piedmont

Piedmont vs. The Citadel (0-0) McAlister Field House, Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The The Citadel…

Piedmont vs. The Citadel (0-0)

McAlister Field House, Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The The Citadel Bulldogs will be taking on the Lions of Division III Piedmont. The Citadel went 6-24 last year and finished 10th in the SoCon.

A YEAR AGO: The Citadel scored 129 and came away with a 46-point win over Piedmont when these two teams met last year.

DID YOU KNOW: The Citadel went 3-5 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Bulldogs put up 76.3 points per matchup across those eight games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.