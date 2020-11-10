CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC businesses continue to struggle | How to safely navigate Thanksgiving | Region's latest test results
The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The Associated Press

November 10, 2020, 11:56 AM

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason 2020-21 women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2019-20 final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (29) 0-0 749 1
2. Stanford (1) 0-0 698 7
3. UConn 0-0 695 5
4. Baylor 0-0 663 3
5. Louisville 0-0 597 6
6. Mississippi St. 0-0 589 9
7. Arizona 0-0 575 12
8. NC State 0-0 556 8
9. UCLA 0-0 499 10
10. Oregon 0-0 472 2
11. Kentucky 0-0 464 16
12. Maryland 0-0 395 4
13. Texas A&M 0-0 383 18
14. Arkansas 0-0 354 24
15. Iowa St. 0-0 284
16. Indiana 0-0 278 20
17. Northwestern 0-0 275 11
18. Oregon St. 0-0 240 14
19. DePaul 0-0 185 15
20. Ohio St. 0-0 165
21. Gonzaga 0-0 137 13
22. Notre Dame 0-0 125
23. Syracuse 0-0 120
24. Missouri St. 0-0 95 23
25. Michigan 0-0 65

Others receiving votes: Texas 24, South Dakota 21, Florida St. 12, North Carolina 10, Arizona St. 6, Princeton 5, Marquette 4, South Dakota St. 3, Boston College 2, South Florida 1, Southern Cal 1, Rutgers 1, Tennessee 1, Duke 1.

