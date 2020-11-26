HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Texas Tech plays SHSU

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 6:30 AM

Sam Houston State (0-1) vs. Texas Tech (1-0)

United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston State pays visit to Texas Tech in an early season matchup. Sam Houston State fell 97-67 at SMU in its last outing. Texas Tech is coming off a 101-58 win at home over Northwestern State in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Tech limited its 13 non-conference opponents to an average of just 64.2 points per game last year. The Red Raiders offense scored 76 points per contest en route to a 9-4 record against competition outside the Big 12 Conference. Sam Houston State went 3-4 against non-conference teams last season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

