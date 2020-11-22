THANKSGIVING NEWS: Avoid this mistake | DC sees testing surge | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
Texas A&M-CC begins campaign against Texas A&M-International

The Associated Press

November 22, 2020, 6:15 PM

Texas A&M-International vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (0-0)

American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders are set to battle the Dustdevils of NAIA member Texas A&M-International. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi went 14-18 last year and finished eighth in the Southland.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi went 2-7 overall when playing out-of-conference competition last year. The Islanders offense scored 57.8 points per matchup across those nine contests.

