Texas A&M-CC begins campaign against Texas A&M-International

Texas A&M-International vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (0-0)

American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders are set to battle the Dustdevils of NAIA member Texas A&M-International. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi went 14-18 last year and finished eighth in the Southland.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi went 2-7 overall when playing out-of-conference competition last year. The Islanders offense scored 57.8 points per matchup across those nine contests.

