TCU welcomes HBU in 2020-21 season opener

Houston Baptist (0-0) vs. TCU (0-0) Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Houston Baptist (0-0) vs. TCU (0-0)

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two Texas schools will meet as TCU hosts Houston Baptist in each team’s 2020-21 season opener. Houston Baptist went 4-25 last year and finished 13th in the Southland, while TCU ended up 16-16 and finished eighth in the Big 12.

DID YOU KNOW: TCU held its 12 non-conference opponents to an average of just 61.9 points per game last year. The Horned Frogs offense scored 72.3 points per matchup en route to an 8-4 record against competition outside the Big 12 Conference. Houston Baptist went 0-9 against non-conference schools in 2019-20.

