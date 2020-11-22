THANKSGIVING NEWS: Avoid this mistake | DC sees testing surge | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
Home » College Basketball » TCU welcomes HBU in…

TCU welcomes HBU in 2020-21 season opener

The Associated Press

November 22, 2020, 6:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Houston Baptist (0-0) vs. TCU (0-0)

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two Texas schools will meet as TCU hosts Houston Baptist in each team’s 2020-21 season opener. Houston Baptist went 4-25 last year and finished 13th in the Southland, while TCU ended up 16-16 and finished eighth in the Big 12.

DID YOU KNOW: TCU held its 12 non-conference opponents to an average of just 61.9 points per game last year. The Horned Frogs offense scored 72.3 points per matchup en route to an 8-4 record against competition outside the Big 12 Conference. Houston Baptist went 0-9 against non-conference schools in 2019-20.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Air Force nearly ready to begin rolling out its 'internet of military things'

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

Rettig says pandemic gave IRS ‘momentum’ to overhaul taxpayer services

VA employees owed reinstatement, back pay over accountability act implementation, FLRA agrees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up