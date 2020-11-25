HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Tchoukuiengo carries New Hampshire past Keene State 93-54

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 7:49 PM

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Two starters had double-doubles and Blondeau Tchoukuiengo came off the bench to score 18 points to carry New Hampshire to a 93-54 season-opening win over Division III Keene State on Wednesday.

Nick Guadarrama had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats and Jayden Martinez added 14 points and 14 rebounds. Nick Johnson had 12 points.

Jeric Cichon had 13 points for the Owls, Nate Siow 12 and Jeff Hunter 11.

