HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Home » College Basketball » Taylor scores 21 to…

Taylor scores 21 to lead Austin Peay over Omaha 72-66

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 8:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Terry Taylor had 21 points and 12 rebounds as Austin Peay beat Nebraska Omaha 72-66 on Wednesday at the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Jordyn Adams had 18 points for Austin Peay (1-0). Reginald Gee added 14 points. Mike Peake had four blocks.

Marlon Ruffin had 20 points for the Mavericks (0-1). Marco Smith added 10 points. Matt Pile had 14 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

JAIC entering new phase of life, will create teams to help DoD adopt AI

As coronavirus cases rise, DoD bases prepare to restrict travel again

Some enlisted soldiers can now promote before getting mandated training

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up