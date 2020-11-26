THANKSGIVING NEWS: What to do with leftovers | Takeout options instead in DC | Holiday changes across the US | Thanksgiving dinner for pets?
Home » College Basketball » Taylor carries Austin Peay…

Taylor carries Austin Peay past East Tennessee State 67-66

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 5:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Terry Taylor had 25 points and 16 rebounds as Austin Peay edged past East Tennessee State 67-66 on Thursday.

Reginald Gee had 11 points and Mike Peake added eight rebounds for Austin Peay (2-0). Taylor put back his own miss with 4.8 seconds left for the go-ahead basket.

Ledarrius Brewer had 16 points for the Buccaneers (0-2). Ty Brewer added 14 points and Vonnie Patterson had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

State Dept gives thanks to Foreign Service’s 'exceptional' volunteer workforce

Some enlisted soldiers can now promote before getting mandated training

As coronavirus cases rise, DoD bases prepare to restrict travel again

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up