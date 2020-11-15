CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Unprecedented surge’ in cases possible after Thanksgiving | Va. to tighten COVID-19 restrictions amid surge | Latest coronavirus test results
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim tests positive for virus

The Associated Press

November 15, 2020, 7:09 PM

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and the Orange have paused all team activities.

The 75-year-old Boeheim said in a statement posted on both Twitter and the university website Sunday that he was informed after the team’s most recent testing and is in isolation at home.

“I am not experiencing any symptoms at this time, and will continue to monitor my health closely as advised by the medical staff,” Boeheim said. “Thank you for the well wishes. I look forward to getting back on the court with my team.”

Athletic director John Wildhack said all members of the program underwent another round of testing and will be tested again multiple times over the next week.

