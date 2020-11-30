CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Syracuse C Bourama Sidibe has torn meniscus, needs surgery

The Associated Press

November 30, 2020, 2:14 PM

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse senior center Bourama Sidibe will undergo surgery after suffering a torn meniscus in his left knee during the Orange’s season-opening win against Bryant.

The team said the operation is scheduled for Tuesday. Associate athletic director for sports medicine Brad Pike says four weeks is a reasonable recovery estimate for this type of injury.

The 6-foot-10 Sidibe played just over four minutes in Friday’s game and had two points, one rebound and two fouls before getting hurt. Syracuse held on to win 85-84 after falling behind by double digits.

Forward Quincy Guerrier ended up playing nearly 33 minutes and led the Orange comeback, finishing with 15 points and 13 rebounds, a career high.

