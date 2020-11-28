HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Small Business Saturday | Amazon workers striking worldwide | DC-area shoppers on Black Friday | Virus changes Black Friday this year
Home » College Basketball » Strong carries Illinois St.…

Strong carries Illinois St. past Mass.-Lowell 82-72

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 5:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Josiah Strong 21 points as Illinois State topped UMass Lowell 82-72 on Saturday.

DJ Horne had 15 points and five steals for the Redbirds (1-1). Antonio Reeves added 13 points. Harouna Sissoko had 10 rebounds. Strong, a junior college transfer, had three 3-pointers.

Obadiah Noel scored a career-high 35 points for the River Hawks (1-1). Connor Withers added 11 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

As coronavirus cases rise, DoD bases prepare to restrict travel again

Congress, employee groups ramp up pressure to block Schedule F executive order

Some enlisted soldiers can now promote before getting mandated training

JAIC entering new phase of life, will create teams to help DoD adopt AI

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up