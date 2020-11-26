HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Home » College Basketball » St. Mary's faces Northern…

St. Mary’s faces Northern Iowa in Sioux Falls

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Saint Mary’s (0-1) vs. Northern Iowa (0-1)

, Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s is taking on Northern Iowa in a postseason game at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. Northern Iowa lost 93-87 to Western Kentucky in its most recent game, while Saint Mary’s came up short in a 73-56 game against Memphis in its last outing.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Saint Mary’s went 12-2 against schools outside its conference, while Northern Iowa went 9-1 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Air Force ready to begin deploying portions of ABMS next year

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

Some enlisted soldiers can now promote before getting mandated training

State Dept gives thanks to Foreign Service’s 'exceptional' volunteer workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up