St. Joe’s looks to knock off No. 12 Nova

The Associated Press

November 30, 2020, 3:45 PM

Saint Joseph’s (0-2) vs. No. 12 Villanova (2-1)

Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Villanova looks to give Saint Joseph’s its fifth straight loss against ranked opponents. Saint Joseph’s’ last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 17 Rhode Island Rams 78-48 on Feb. 27, 2018. Villanova lost 81-73 in overtime to Virginia Tech on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: Villanova’s Collin Gillespie, Caleb Daniels and Jermaine Samuels have collectively scored 48 percent of all Wildcats points this season.TERRIFIC TAYLOR: Taylor Funk has connected on 38.5 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Joseph’s as a team has made 12.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is eighth-most among Division I teams.

___

___

