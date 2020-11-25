HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Home » College Basketball » St. Francis (PA) stuns…

St. Francis (PA) stuns Pitt for first-ever win over Panthers

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 9:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ramiir Dixon-Conover scored 21 points and Myles Thompson scored 13 with eight rebounds and St. Francis (PA) shocked Pittsburgh in an 80-70 win Wednesday night.

It’s the first time in program history St. Francis has beaten Pitt. The Red Flash entered the game with an 0-29 record against the Panthers.

The Red Flash (1-0) lost their top-two scorers — Isaiah Blackmon and Keith Braxton — from last year’s 22-win team. Nine players on the Red Flash didn’t appear in a game last season for Saint Francis. Of that group, four are true freshmen, one is a transfer, and four redshirted last year.

Despite that, Pitt led for just 33 seconds on Wednesday and Thompson’s 3-pointer less than two minutes in gave St. Francis a 5-2 lead and it never trailed again.

Dixon-Conover’s layup with 10:32 before halftime gave the Red Flash their first double-digit lead at 23-12. St. Francis built a 46-33 halftime lead and shot 17 of 34. Pitt shot 13 of 37 in the first half.

Maxwell Land’s 3-pointer with 17:09 left capped a 9-2 St. Francis run for a 55-35 lead. Pitt never got within eight points the rest of the way.

Au’Diese Toney led the Panthers (0-1) with 20 points.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Some enlisted soldiers can now promote before getting mandated training

Air Force ready to begin deploying portions of ABMS next year

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

As coronavirus cases rise, DoD bases prepare to restrict travel again

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up