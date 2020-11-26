Southern Utah goes for first win vs Saint Katherine College

Saint Katherine College vs. Southern Utah (0-1) America First Event Center, Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Katherine College vs. Southern Utah (0-1)

America First Event Center, Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Southern Utah Thunderbirds will be taking on the Firebirds of Saint Katherine College. Southern Utah lost 85-83 on the road to Loyola Marymount in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Utah went 5-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Thunderbirds scored 67.9 points per matchup in those nine games.

