Small lifts Tarleton State past Dallas Christian 103-48

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 11:22 PM

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Tahj Small had 18 points and nine rebounds and Jonathan Jackson posted 15 points and five steals as Tarleton State easily beat Division II Dallas Christian 103-48 to open the season on Wednesday night.

Javontae Hopkins had 13 points, four steals and three rebounds for Tarleton State. Cadarius Baggett added 10 points.

Reggie Daniels had 17 points and three blocks for the Crusaders.

