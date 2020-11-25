HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Small leads Texas St. past Mary Hardin-Baylor 98-59

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 10:39 PM

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Isiah Small posted 17 points and eight rebounds and Texas State gave new coach Terrence Johnson and easy win in the season opener, topping Division III Mary Hardin-Baylor 98-59 on Wednesday night.

Johnson was elevated to interim head coach after Danny Kaspar resigned Sept. 22 while under investigation for allegations that he directed racist taunts at Black players. He denied the charges in his resignation letter.

Mason Harrell added 15 points for the Bobcats.

Carson Hammond had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Crusaders. Josiah Johnson added 17 points.

