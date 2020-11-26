CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Federal funding unresolved | CDC travel guidance | Beware of COVID-19 scams | Latest test results
SLU visits UAB

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 3:31 PM

Southeastern Louisiana (0-1) vs. UAB (1-0)

Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts Southeastern Louisiana in an early season matchup.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeastern Louisiana went 0-8 against non-conference programs last season. In those eight games, the Lions gave up 81.5 points per game while scoring 63.6 per contest. UAB went 7-4 in non-conference play, averaging 63.9 points and giving up 61.8 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

