HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Home » College Basketball » SIUE pays visit to…

SIUE pays visit to Youngstown St.

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (0-1) vs. Youngstown State (0-0)

Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State faces Southern Illinois-Edwardsville in an early season matchup. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville fell 89-52 at Saint Louis on Wednesday. Youngstown State went 18-15 last year and finished fourth in the Horizon.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville went 1-10 against non-conference programs last season. In those 11 games, the Cougars gave up 77.5 points per game while scoring 61.5 per contest. Youngstown State went 5-6 in non-conference play, averaging 66.1 points and allowing 68.9 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

State Dept gives thanks to Foreign Service’s 'exceptional' volunteer workforce

Air Force ready to begin deploying portions of ABMS next year

Some enlisted soldiers can now promote before getting mandated training

Congress, employee groups ramp up pressure to block Schedule F executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up