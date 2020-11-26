CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Federal funding unresolved | CDC travel guidance | Beware of COVID-19 scams | Latest test results
SIUE goes for first win vs St. Louis College of Pharmacy

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 3:31 PM

St. Louis College of Pharmacy vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (0-1)

Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Southern Illinois-Edwardsville Cougars are set to battle the Eutectic of NAIA school St. Louis College of Pharmacy. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville lost 89-52 at Saint Louis in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville went 1-10 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Cougars offense scored 61.5 points per contest in those 11 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

