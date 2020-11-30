CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
SHSU goes for first win vs Arlington Baptist

The Associated Press

November 30, 2020, 3:30 PM

Arlington Baptist vs. Sam Houston State (0-3)

Johnson Coliseum, Huntsville, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Sam Houston State Bearkats are set to battle the Patriots of Arlington Baptist. Sam Houston State lost 86-55 to Boise State in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Zach Nutall has averaged 24 points this year for Sam Houston State. Demarkus Lampley is also a big contributor, with eight points per game.FEATHERY NUTALL: Through three games, Sam Houston State’s Zach Nutall has connected on 38.1 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 88.9 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Sam Houston State went 3-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last year. The Bearkats scored 74.6 points per contest across those seven games.

