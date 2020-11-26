CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Federal funding unresolved | CDC travel guidance | Beware of COVID-19 scams | Latest test results
Sherfield’s 3-pointer lifts Nevada over Nebraska 69-66

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 4:49 PM

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Grant Sherfield hit a 3-pointer with 7.1 seconds remaining to lift Nevada to a 69-66 victory over Nebraska on Thursday.

Sherfield, a Wichita State transfer, tied it with two free throws with 43 seconds left then made the long 3-pointer following a steal by Brown transfer Desmond Cambridge. Dalano Banton missed a 3-point try as time ran out.

Sherfield scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half while Cambridge had 16 of his 18 points in the first half, including a run of 13 straight points that helped put Nevada (2-0) up 35-29 at the break.

Nebraska (1-1) rallied to take a 10-point edge in the second half after a 14-2 run with seven points from Kobe Webster. But after that run ended Nevada responded with a 17-3 surge, including all eight of K.J. Hymes’ points, to lead 62-58 with 3 1/2 minutes to go.

Banton finished with 18 points, Teddy Allen had 17 points plus five of Nebraska’s 12 steals. Webster added 13 points for the Cornhuskers, who shot only 29% and were just 9 of 41 from the arc but scored 20 points off 21 turnovers.

