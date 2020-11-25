HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Sherfield, Coleman carry Nevada past North Dakota St. 62-48

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 8:21 PM

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) —

Grant Sherfield had 14 points as Nevada got past North Dakota State 62-48 on Wednesday at the Golden Window Classic.

Tre Coleman had 13 points for Nevada (1-0). K.J. Hymes added 11 points. Robby Robinson had 10 rebounds.

Tyree Eady had 11 points for the Bison (0-1). Rocky Kreuser added 10 rebounds. Tyler Witz had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

