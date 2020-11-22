THANKSGIVING NEWS: Avoid this mistake | DC sees testing surge | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
SFA and Rhode Island get season underway in Uncasville

The Associated Press

November 22, 2020, 6:15 PM

Stephen F. Austin (0-0) vs. Rhode Island (0-0)

Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut; Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen F. Austin and Rhode Island are getting the 2020-21 campaign underway. Stephen F. Austin went 28-3 last year and finished first in the Southland, while Rhode Island ended up 21-9 and finished third in the A10.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Stephen F. Austin went 6-2 against teams outside its conference, while Rhode Island went 8-4 in such games.

