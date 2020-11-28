CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci's advice | Shorter quarantine time | Who will get vaccine first? | Changes to 'Polar Bear Plunge' | Latest test results
Seattle faces Air Force

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 1:45 PM

Air Force (0-0) vs. Seattle (2-0)

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force plays Seattle in an early season matchup. Seattle is coming off a 77-53 win in Portland over William Jessup on Friday. Air Force went 12-20 last year and finished ninth in the MWC.

LEADING THE CHARGE: .GREEN LIGHT FOR GRIGSBY: Through two games, Seattle’s Riley Grigsby has connected on 54.5 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 80 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Air Force went 5-6 against non-conference teams last season. In those 11 games, the Falcons gave up 71 points per game while scoring 74.6 per outing. Seattle went 5-8 in non-conference play, averaging 65.3 points and allowing 71.1 per game in the process.

