Scruggs gets hot late, Xavier rallies past Toledo, 76-73

The Associated Press

November 27, 2020, 2:50 PM

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — Paul Scruggs scored 15 points, 11 in the final seven minutes, KyKy Tandy poured in a career-high 24 and Xavier battled past Toledo 76-73 on Friday to begin the season 3-0.

Scruggs made a driving putback off a Zach Freemantle missed 3-pointer with 2:34 left to play as Xavier wrested the lead for good, 66-65. Scruggs made a pair of free throws with five seconds remaining to ice the game, leaving just enough breathing room to survive Toledo’s Marreon Jackson banging in a 3-pointer with one second on the clock.

Nate Johnson added two more free throws with no time showing after a Toledo foul. The Musketeers had trailed by 10 early after Freemantle picked up three quick fouls, including a technical.

Ryan Rollins had 20 points for the Rockets (1-2), Jackson added 19 points on four 3-pointers and had six assists. Setric Millner Jr. scored 17 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

