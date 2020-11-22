SC St. welcomes App State in 2020-21 season opener

Appalachian State (0-0) vs. South Carolina State (0-0) Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center, Orangeburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South…

Appalachian State (0-0) vs. South Carolina State (0-0)

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center, Orangeburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State begins the season by hosting the Appalachian State Mountaineers. Appalachian State went 18-15 last year and finished sixth in the Sun Belt, while South Carolina State ended up 11-18 and finished eighth in the MEAC.

DID YOU KNOW: Appalachian State went 4-5 against non-conference teams last season. In those nine games, the Mountaineers gave up 62.9 points per game while scoring 64.3 per outing. South Carolina State went 3-7 in non-conference play, averaging 63.5 points and allowing 78 per game in the process.

