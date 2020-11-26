CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Federal funding unresolved | CDC travel guidance | Beware of COVID-19 scams | Latest test results
SC St. takes on BG

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 12:31 PM

South Carolina State (0-1) vs. Bowling Green (0-1)

Stroh Center, Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State and Bowling Green look to bounce back from losses.

DID YOU KNOW: South Carolina State went 3-7 against non-conference programs last season. In those 10 games, the Bulldogs gave up 78 points per game while scoring 63.5 per contest. Bowling Green went 7-4 in non-conference play, averaging 73.8 points and allowing 71.3 per game in the process.

